Sunita Williams: Lesser-known facts about the Indian American spacewalker

Sunita Lyn Williams is the Indian-American astronaut who holds the record for the maximum number of spacewalks by a woman. One of the most experienced spacewalkers in the world, she was born on this day, September 19. Let us have a look at some of the lesser known facts...

She is one of the most experienced spacewalkers in the world the astronaut has made 7 total spacewalks

She has a Total spacewalk time of 50 hours, 40 minutes.

She is No. 9 on the list of most experienced spacewalkers

Williams, 52, has spent 50 hours and 40 minutes outside the ISS and part of her new job is to verify that the companies’ spacecraft can launch, manoeuvre in orbit and dock to stationary spacecraft like the ISS, according to the npr.org report.

On April 15, 2007, she ran the first marathon by any person in space. Williams was listed as an entrant for the 2007 Boston Marathon, and completed the distance in four hours and 24 minutes.

Williams had a pet Jack Russell Terrier named Gorby who was featured with her on the Dog Whisperer television show on the National Geographic Channel on November 12, 2010.

Williams was awarded Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Vishwa Pratibha Award by World Gujarati Society. She became the first person of Indian descent who was not an Indian citizen to be presented the award.