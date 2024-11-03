Swiggy, Niva Bupa and 2 other mainboard IPOs set to launch next week

New Delhi, Nov 3 India's primary market will be in focus next week as Swiggy, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, Sagility India, and ACME Solar Holdings will launch IPOs to raise Rs 18,534 crore from the stock market.

The biggest IPO among these will be of food delivery company Swiggy, which is planning to raise more than Rs 11,000 crore through IPO from the stock market.

All these IPOs will open for retail investors between November 5 and 7.

The public issue of healthcare sector company Segility India will be the first to open for retail investors next week. Investors will be able to submit bids for this IPO between November 5 and 7. Segility India plans to raise Rs 2,106.60 crore through IPO. Its price band has been fixed from Rs 28 to Rs 30. This entire IPO will be an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Swiggy's IPO will be open for retail investors from November 6 to 8. Its price band has been fixed from Rs 371 to Rs 390. The issue size of Swiggy IPO will be Rs 11,327.43 crore. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 4,499 crore and an OFS of Rs 6,828.43 crore.

ACME Solar Holding's IPO will be open for subscription from November 6 to 8. The size of this issue will be Rs 2,900 crore. This includes a fresh issue of Rs 2,395 crore and an OFS of Rs 505 crore. Its price band has been fixed from Rs 275 to Rs 289.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance's IPO will be open for retail investors from November 7 to 11. The company plans to raise Rs 2,200 crore through a public issue. This will include a fresh issue of Rs 800 crore and an OFS of Rs 1,400 crore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor