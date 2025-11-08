Telecom operators embrace AI to bolster revenues, drive efficiency globally

New Delhi, Nov 8 Leading telecoms globally are deploying artificial intelligence (AI) across network operations, customer service, and fraud prevention to drive efficiency and reduce costs, according to a new report.

These initiatives are already contributing to EBITDA margin gains, with predictive maintenance and automated support systems leading the way, according to an IDC report.

AI also enables personalised offerings and dynamic pricing, boosting average revenue per user (ARPU) and reducing churn.

Fraud detection systems enhanced by AI are helping reduce losses, reinforcing customer trust and regulatory compliance. With AI accelerating time-to-market for new services, telecoms can better monetize emerging technologies like 5G and edge computing.

“In the longer term, as AI continues to evolve, it will be increasingly recognized not as a mere technological enhancement, but as a strategic enabler poised to drive sustainable growth for telecommunications operators,” said the report.

Meanwhile, worldwide spending on telecommunication and pay TV services is projected to reach $1,532 billion in 2025, representing an increase of +1.7 per cent year-on-year, according to the IDC report.

The latest forecast is slightly more optimistic compared to the forecast published earlier this year, as it assumes a 0.1 percentage point higher growth of the total market value.

The regional dynamics remain mixed, with inflationary effects, competition, and Average Revenue per User (ARPU) trends playing a central role in shaping market trajectories, said Kresimir Alic, research director, Worldwide Telecom Services at IDC.

The breakdown by telecom service type confirms that established trends remain intact, despite adjustments to overall market forecasts.

Mobile continues to dominate, driven by rising data consumption and the expansion of M2M applications, which are offsetting declines in traditional voice and messaging revenues.

Fixed data services are also expected to grow steadily, fuelled by increasing demand for high-bandwidth connectivity.

The global connectivity services market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 1.5 per cent over the next five years, maintaining a cautiously optimistic outlook.

