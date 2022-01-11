Tencent to acquire Xiaomi-backed Black Shark for $470mn: Report

Beijing, Jan 11 Tencent Games, the world's largest gaming company with hits like PUBG: Mobile and Arena of Valor, is reportedly planning to acquire Xiaomi's BlackShark Gaming division in a deal worth approximately over $470 million.

According to GSMArena, details surrounding the acquisition are scarce and an official statement on the matter is still missing.

Post acquisition, the gaming smartphone making company will also undergo a business transformation after the acquisition process is complete.

The new deal with Black Shark will focus on cooperation in the field of gaming phones with the end goal of giving users an improved mobile gaming experience.

Earlier smartphone makers like ASUS partnered with Tencent Games to bring their ROG Phone II and also the Tencent customized Elite version in China.

Xiaomi-backed Black Shark earlier launched two new gaming smartphones Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 PRO.

Under the hood, the Black Shark 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, while the Pro model gets the Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The chipset of the standard model is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. In contrast, the Pro model is clubbed with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Black Shark 4 Pro has a 64MP main camera while the Black Shark 4 has a 48MP main camera. On the front, both these smartphones get a 20MP shooter for selfies.

