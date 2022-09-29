Tesla appoints Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia to board

San Francisco, Sep 29 Elon Musk-run Tesla has appointed billionaire and Airbnb Co-founder Joe Gebbia to its board of directors.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Gebbia has replaced Oracle Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison who left the board earlier this year.

"We are pleased to welcome Joe Gebbia to Tesla's Board of Directors, effective September 25, 2022," Tesla said in a blog post on Wednesday.

In July, Tesla CEO Elon Musk congratulated Gebbia on stepping back from his role at Airbnb after "a wild 14 years."

Gebbia, a designer and entrepreneur, has spent the last 14 years of his career as co-founder of Airbnb. The service he built with his co-founders transformed the hospitality industry, allowing travelers seeking local experiences to book homes in nearly every country around the world.

"Since the 2007 inception in his San Francisco living room, Airbnb has enabled mutual trust for over 4 million hosts to share their homes. Hosts have since welcomed more than 1 billion guest arrivals and earned over $150 billion, creating economic impact worldwide," said Tesla.

Most recently, Gebbia departed his full-time operating position and transitioned to an advisor role while serving on the Board of Directors of both Airbnb and Airbnb.org.

He's begun working on his next startup, acquired a stake in the San Antonio Spurs, gives back via his commitment to the Giving Pledge, and serves on other boards and councils.

Ellison had joined Tesla board in 2018, along with former Walgreens exececutive Kathleen Wilson-Thompson.

