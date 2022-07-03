Tesla delivers over 250K EVs globally in Q2

San Francisco, July 3 Despite several supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns, Elon Musk-owned electric vehicle company Tesla has delivered 2,54,695 EVs globally in the second quarter of 2022.

The company also said that June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla's history.

"In the second quarter, we produced over 2,58,000 vehicles and delivered over 2,54,000 vehicles, despite the ongoing supply chain challenges and factory shutdowns beyond our control," the company said in a statement.

The company said that it will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 after the market closes on July 20.

In the first quarter of 2022, the tech billionaire-owned carmaker delivered 3,10,048 electric vehicles. Meanwhile, in the second quarter of 2021, it produced 2,06,421 vehicles and delivered 2,01,250 vehicles.

The company has, recently, shown exit doors to approximately 200 workers from its Autopilot team and closed an office in California.

The majority of those who were let go were hourly workers, said the people, who asked not to be identified as discussing private information.

