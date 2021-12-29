Tesla introduces new AMD chip, 12v Li-ion battery in some vehicles

San Francisco, Dec 29 Elon Musk-owned electric car company Tesla has introduced the new AMD Ryzen chip and 12v Li-ion battery in 2022 Model 3 Model Y vehicles.

According to auto-tech website Electrek, a recent leak revealed that new Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, which are made in China and coming to Europa, would come with the new AMD Ryzen chip that is powering the media computer in the new Model S and Model X and the Model Y Performance made in China.

Also, the lead-acid 12v battery will change to a Li-ion battery system, the report said.

Now, as per the report, the electric vehicle company has started production of the Model 3 and Model Y with those changes in the US.

Electrek earlier reported that an independent test of the centre display in a new Model Y Performance in China with the new AMD Ryzen chip for the MCU showed an impressive performance update.

As for the new 12-volt battery, Tesla vehicles have been known to often suffer from 12-volt battery failures. Furthermore, it has been strange for Tesla, a company seen as a leader in battery technology, to still use an old battery chemistry to power its 12v vehicle system, the report said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor