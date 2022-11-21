The best Play-to-Earn Game which contributes towards Environment: TRACE METAVERSE offers the next level of NFT with real world daily utility

Trace is geolocation-based metaverse with AR-technology for smartphones. There are more than 20 employees in our team, who worked in such companies as Wargaming, Niantic (Pokemon Go), Gameinsight, Kama Games, Yandex, Intel. Trace is like Pokemon Go with the possibility of earning. You go, look for boxes inside which have valuable NFTs, go to work or school and earn money, you can also post something there, meet new friends and chat, pumping up your avatar, you earn. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more. Trace is a one of a kind of game. It is the first metaverse game which can be played only via smartphones. In short, the game does not force narrow banal mechanics. You live your life, develop in the real and digital world in parallel and earn more. Trace missions to impress people to spend their lifetime using good habits, exploring surroundings, engaging in more communications in real life, and bringing them more motivation to move instead of sitting all the time in front of a computer.

When you move in the real world your Trace avatar moves around the map in the metaverse. Trace governance token ($TRC) has only 5,000,000,000 token issuances and it has already raised more than 3.5 million USD. Trace will soon make its limited NFT sales; you may love to buy some rare NFTs so that you can be eligible to buy the token at their token pre-sale. If you would like to join the upcoming token pre-sale or NFT presale of Trace Metaverse, stay connected with the updates through their Discord or Twitter community. Trace's revenue includes income from brand-collaborations, in-app advertising, commissions, and in-game purchases. Then it is distributed to rewards, token burning and metaverse development.



