The bird is freed': Elon Musk takes dig at sacked employees after Twitter takeover

Elon Musk shared a cryptic tweet, on Friday after taking control of Twitter and firing its top executives. "The bird is freed," Mr Musk tweeted after completing the $44 billion deal on the eve of a deadline given by a US court to avoid going to trial.Twitter has a blue bird as its logo.

The Tesla chief terminated Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, the Washington Post and CNBC reported citing unnamed sources. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the social media platform.