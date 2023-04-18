"The energy...": Apple CEO Tim Cook shares excitement after opening India's first retail store in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : Apple Chief Executive Officer Apple Tim Cook couldn't keep calm after opening India's first retail store in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) on Tuesday, penned down a short note on the energy and vibes that he experienced in the Maximum City.

Taking to Twitter, Apple CEO dropped a picture from the grand store opening and captioned it, "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC our first store in India."

https://twitter.com/tim_cook/status/1648218538778439681

Loud cheers rang out as the Apple CEO threw open the doors of the first India store and many excited gadget enthusiasts were seen posing with Cook for selfies.

In the early hours of Tuesday, people were spotted waiting patiently in serpentine queues outside the store.

Tim Cook on Monday took to Twitter and posted a photograph with his team from the Mumbai store.

He tweeted, "Hello, Mumbai! We can't wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) tomorrow." He also posted a photograph of him and the whole team of the Mumbai store, along with the tweet.

Apple's Delhi outlet will be thrown open for customers at 10 am on Thursday. The US tech giant launched its first online store in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the Covid pandemic.

Apple's second outlet in India will be inaugurated on Thursday at Delhi's Saket Mall.

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India will mark a significant expansion of the US tech giant in the country, offering their personalised services and experiences to customers.

Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products in the country.

Apple started manufacturing its latest iPhone 14 models in India, just days after it had a global unveiling. In India, the US tech giant is partnering with the top three global smartphone manufacturers Wistron, Foxconn, and Pegatron.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor