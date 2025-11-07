The Wait is Over: Futures Trading is LIVE on SunCrypto Web!

GREAT NEWS! SunCrypto has launched its Web Version Futures Trading, making professional-grade crypto trading accessible right from your desktop! To start trading, simply visit fno.suncrypto.in

Have you ever imagined placing a trade worth ₹1,00,000 but only committing ₹1,000 from your own account? This is not a joke. The SunCrypto Futures Trading feature, accessible right from your web browser, makes this scale of trading possible. You can take a trade of up to ₹1 lakh with an initial amount of just ₹1,000, and the profit is calculated on the full trade value, not just your initial investment!

This comprehensive guide is tailored for the web platform and explains the fundamental concept of Futures Trading, how to navigate the SunCrypto interface, and the critical terms and risk management strategies you must know.

What is Futures Trading?

Futures Trading is a financial tool in the crypto market that allows you to speculate on a cryptocurrency's future price movement—whether the price will go up (Long) or down (Short)—without actually owning the asset. Instead of buying or selling the asset, you sign a contract agreeing to buy or sell it at a fixed price at a future date (most crypto futures are perpetual contracts with no expiry).

Leverage: Your Web Trading Multiplier

Leverage is a multiplier applied on your each trade, that enables your massive scaling in web version for futures trading.

For example, if you have ₹1,000 but believe a rise in Bitcoin's price, selecting a 50x leverage allows you to open a position equivalent to ₹50,000. The system instantly loans you the difference (₹49,000) to control the larger position.

Reward: If the market moves just 2% in your favor, the profit is calculated on the full ₹50,000 position, resulting in a ₹1,000 profit—this represents a 100% return on your initial ₹1,000 margin.

Risk: Conversely, the risk is magnified to the same degree. If the market moves 2% against your position, your entire initial capital of ₹1,000 can be instantly lost.

This immediate loss of your entire allocated capital, triggered by a market move against your position, is termed Liquidation.

How to Start Futures Trading on SunCrypto?

The process is largely the same whether you use the mobile app or the web version, focusing on three main steps: Setup, Funding, and Trading.

Account Setup and Funding

Registration & KYC: Install the SunCrypto app, complete registration and your mandatory KYC (PAN, DOB, Video KYC, Aadhaar/Passport/Driving License verification). KYC is usually approved within an hour.

Bank Account & Deposit: Add your bank account and deposit funds via UPI, Bank transfer or IMPS/RTGS/NEFT. In the app, you must submit the UTR/Reference number to ensure the funds are credited to your SunCrypto wallet.

Accessing the Futures Wallet

App: Navigate to the 'Futures' icon on the bottom of the application home screen.

Fund Transfer: You need to transfer funds from your main SunCrypto Wallet to your Future Wallet. Click on the 'Wallet' or 'Transfer Funds' option on the Futures Dashboard, input the amount (e.g., ₹1,000), and confirm the transfer. This step is necessary to allocate funds specifically for futures trading.

Web: Locate the 'Futures' section in the main navigation bar.

Executing a Trade (App & Web)

SunCrypto offers over 600+ trading pairs in both INR and USDT markets, with leverage of up to 75x.

Futures Dashboard: Access the futures trading interface. The layout may differ between the app and the web version, but all core components are present: Chart: For technical analysis (TA). Order Book: Shows real-time Buy (Bid) and Sell (Ask) orders. Trading Panel: Where you input your trade details. Select Asset & Leverage: Choose your trading pair (e.g., Solana INR or SOL/USDT). Use the Leverage Adjust option to set your multiplier (e.g., 10x). Keep the leverage low, especially as a beginner. Order Type and Quantity: Select your order type (Market, Limit, Stop Market, Stop Limit). Enter the desired quantity or the total INR/USDT value for your trade. Place Order: Click 'Buy' (Long) if you expect the price to rise, or 'Sell' (Short) if you expect it to fall.

4. Managing Your Position (App & Web)

In the 'Position' tab of the Futures Dashboard, you can monitor and control your open trade.

PNL: View your real-time Profit and Loss. Set TP/SL: Crucially, immediately set a Stop Loss (SL) to prevent liquidation. You can also set a Take Profit (TP) target. Close: Use the 'Close' button to exit the trade at the market price and book your result.

Key Concepts in Futures Trading

Before trading, it's essential to understand these core terms:

Perpetual Futures: These contracts never expire. You can hold a Long or Short position for as long as you want. Funding Rate: This is a small fee exchanged between Long and Short traders to keep the perpetual futures price close to the spot price. It adjusts every 4 hours on SunCrypto. Positive Funding Rate: Long traders pay a fee to Short traders. Negative Funding Rate: Short traders pay a fee to Long traders. Margin Types: SunCrypto currently only offers Isolated Margin. Isolated Margin: Limits your potential loss to the fixed amount allocated to that specific trade. Your remaining wallet funds are safe. (Recommended for all traders, especially beginners). Cross Margin: Uses all available funds in your futures wallet to prevent a position from being liquidated. (Not available on SunCrypto for now, but good to know). Maker Fees vs. Taker Fees: These are the charges levied on a trade, depending on how your order is executed: Maker Fee (Limit Orders): Charged for placing a Limit Order, which adds liquidity to the market and is not executed immediately. Maker fees are generally lower (e.g., 0.0075% for INR market). Taker Fee (Market Orders): Charged for placing a Market Order, which executes immediately by "taking" liquidity from the Order Book. Taker fees are generally higher (e.g., 0.0300% for INR market).

How to Avoid Liquidation in Futures Trading?

Liquidation is the single biggest risk in suncrypto Futures Trading, to manage the risk follow these steps diligently:

Leverage Low: Start with a low leverage (10x to 20x). High leverage amplifies risk, meaning a small price movement can wipe out your capital. Always Use Stop Loss (SL): A Stop Loss is your most crucial defense. It closes your position automatically when the loss reaches a set point, preventing your entire margin from being lost. Use Isolated Margin: This ensures that only the funds specifically used for that trade are at risk, safeguarding the rest of your funds. Adding Funds (Experts Only): While adding more margin can delay liquidation, it is an advanced technique. If the market continues to move against you, you risk losing more capital. Beginners should avoid this.

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions