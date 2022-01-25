TikTok working on avatars, live audio streams

Beijing, Jan 25 Short video platform TikTok is reportedly working on a number of new features, including Bitmoji-like avatars, keyword filtering for the For You Page, and group chats.

The platform is also working on audio-only live streams, screen sharing on live streams and Twitch-like subscription features, which would allow creators to make subscriber-only emotes and subscriber-only comment sections, reports TechCrunch.

These potential features in progress were spotted by social media analyst Matt Navarra, the report said.

The report mentioned that these leaks should be taken at face value just because TikTok is playing around with a new idea doesn't mean it will roll out in the app. But, developing features can sometimes provide insight into a platform's plans.

"We are always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience," a TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying by the website.

The spokesperson confirmed that these features are indeed being considered, but emphasised that when TikTok tries out new ideas, the goal is to get feedback from users - the resulting feature (if it gets rolled out) could look vastly different from what we see in leaks.

Some of these leaked features have already been publicly tested in some form, like paid creator subscriptions.

The other leaked ideas, like avatars and audio-only live streams, point toward other potential avenues for TikTok's expansion, the report mentioned.

