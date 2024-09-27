TRAI releases consultation paper on spectrum auction for Satcom services

New Delhi, Sep 27 The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Friday released a consultation paper for the auction of spectrum for satellite-based communication services.

The consultation paper, titled ‘Terms and Conditions for the Assignment of Spectrum for Certain Satellite-Based Commercial Communication Services,’ is seeking comments (by October 13) and counter-comments (by October 25) from stakeholders.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had requested TRAI to provide recommendations on the auction of spectrum for space-based communication services.

The Telecommunication Act, 2023 was enacted in December 2023. In light of the provisions of the Act in respect of certain satellite-based services, TRAI conveyed to DoT that “the DoT’s reference requesting TRAI to provide its recommendations for auction of spectrum for space-based communication services, may require a review by DoT”.

“Therefore, DoT is requested to provide the specific issues on which TRAI’s recommendations are required on the subject,” the letter read.

TRAI is now requested to provide recommendations on terms and conditions of spectrum assignment including spectrum pricing for NGSO based fixed Satellite Services providing data communication and Internet services. In its recommendations, TRAI may take into account services provided by GSO-based satellite communication service providers.

The recommendations are also sought for GSO/ NGSO based mobile satellite services, providing voice, text, data and internet services.

Meanwhile, industry bodies have hailed TRAI for its recommendations on satellite-based communications (Satcom) service authorisations which aims to replace the century old licensing regime to a more liberalised and modern regime of authorisation.

These recommendations have paved the way for ease of doing business for Satcom service providers, stimulate their growth and unlock new revenue streams, according to Broadband India Forum (BIF).

According to TV Ramachandran, President, BIF, by streamlining regulations, promoting innovation, and expanding coverage options, while recognising the advent of new technologies and its adaptation to the country’s needs, these initiatives will help drive investment, create new business opportunities, increase revenue streams and help mainstream Satcom while contributing to a truly digitally-inclusive India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor