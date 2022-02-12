Twitter back after facing hour-long outage

New Delhi, Feb 12 Twitter was back after facing an hour-long outage that affected both the web and mobile apps in some parts of the world.

According to internet outage reporting platform Downdetector, the outage lasted for about an hour late in Friday evening and some users had more trouble than others, and more users reported web issues.

"We've fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!" The company said in a tweet.

According to the heat map, Twitter outage was reported from England, Canada, France, Mexico, the US and India (Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai).

Most (54 per cent) problems were with the website, 23 per cent had website showing error, while 33 per cent complaints were related to Twitter login.

Down Detector logged more than 40,000 reports of users experiencing problems using Twitter.

"When I type in my profile without logging into Twitter all it says is retry," wrote one user on Down Detector. "My page won't even come up my page won't even come up."

