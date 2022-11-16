Twitter Blue tick to make reappearance on November 29

Twitter CEO Elon Musk took to the microblogging site to announce the return of the coveted "Twitter Blue" tick after it was made unavailable following an increase in fake verified accounts.

"Punting relaunch of Blue Verified to November 29th to make sure that it is rock solid", Musk tweeted.

The tweet received a number of questions from users, with the Tesla CEO answering some of them, adding to the information about changes that will take place on the platform.

One user asked, "So are legacy checkmarks for non corporate/government officials going away?"

To this Musk said, "All unpaid legacy Blue checkmarks will be removed in a few months."

Another user asked whether people can "change their names once they verify". The multi-billionaire's response was 'With new release, changing your verified name will cause loss of checkmark until name is confirmed by Twitter to meet Terms of Service."

According to a report by The Verge, Twitter pulled off the service, which cost 7.99 USD for a verified 'blue check mark', in a matter of days after its release. This drastic decision was taken due to a sharp rise in fake verified accounts on the platform.

The chaos began with a fake Nintendo account which posted the image of the well-known game character Mario raising a middle-finger at the Twitter bird. Meanwhile, another fake Twitter account emerged for 'Eli Lilly', the pharmaceutical company. It had tweeted that insulin had become free.

The SpaceX owner took the matter in his own hands and tweeted that any account that tried to impersonate someone else would be disabled, unless its user declared it as a parody account.

Twitter had originally launched the service for its iOS users that allowed them to get a blue verification tick on their profiles.

( With inputs from ANI )

