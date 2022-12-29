Twitter suffers major outage, users unable to sign in

Thousands of Twitter users reported an outage on Wednesday, according to tracking sites Downdetector.com and Netblocks, but the issue appeared to be resolving, with error messages and missing tweets reappearing. DownDetector said more than 10,000 people reported problems with the platform, which is now owned by the mercurial billionaire Elon Musk.

The outage, which appears to be affecting multiple countries, has not brought down the site completely, with many users still able to access the platform. Some users also reported differences in performance between the desktop and mobile versions of the platform. e outage is the latest example of turmoil at Twitter since Musk’s takeover, which has polarised the platform’s users.

