Twitter to put a label on phone numbers of verified user profiles

New Delhi, Aug 20 Twitter is working on a new feature to put a label or tag on the phone numbers of verified user profiles, apart from the blue tick or badge the company places with the verified accounts.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered this new feature that is aimed at bringing more authenticity and much-needed credibility to the platform.

This comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken Twitter to court over the alleged unaccounted presence of bots on its platform after cancelling the $44 billion takeover deal.

"Twitter is working on verifieda phone number label on profile," she posted on Saturday.

"I'm guessing it's related to civic integrity, soa visible to everyone?" She added.

The new tool can also be useful for verified businesses with customer service.

The company will also provide an opt-out option for those who do not this tag on their mobile numbers.

The "blue tick" accounts already require to have a verified phone number or email address attached.

The new feature will link phone numbers to users' accounts and display the status with a verified tag.

Wong also said that Twitter is working on showing 'Tweet view count'.

"It's unsure whether it will be visible to the author only or everyone," she said.

Twitter will also soon let users know if an embedded tweet has been edited, or whether there is a new version of the tweet.

Wong earlier discovered that Twitter is working on a new feature that may be part of its broad upcoming Edit tool.

