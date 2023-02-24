Uber asks Delhi govt to create level-playing field for bike taxi platforms

New Delhi, Feb 24 Ride-hailing major Uber on Friday asked the Delhi government to create a level-playing field for two-wheeler mobility rides for commuters.

The company said that different electrification mandates for ridesharing and delivery sectors, not only leads to inequitable sharing of responsibility but "seriously disadvantages the entire industry".

"Two-wheeler ridesharing apps should be seen at parity with others like delivery and services. The number of delivery rides far surpasses the two-wheeler mobility rides for commuters but they are being given a more practical timeframe for electrification of their fleet," said Shiva Shailendran, Director Operations, Uber India & South Asia.

Carrying passengers on bike taxis bearing private registration numbers has been made a punishable offence and may attract fines up to Rs 10,000, according to a circular issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government.

Delhi uses two-wheelers across ridesharing platforms, accounting for estimated 20 lakh trips every month. In 2022, over 19 lakh trips took place to and from metro stations in NCR on Uber Moto, underscoring the need-gap bike taxis fill in solving the last-mile commute.

"Besides being affordable, quick and time-saving for riders, two-wheeler mobility products support the livelihood of over 1 lakh drivers in Delhi who use their bikes to provide mobility and make an earning," said Shailendran.

As the Delhi government contemplates a regulatory framework that will likely allow only EVs to function as bike taxis, the time is right for a deeper industry dialogue, said Uber.

"Sustainability is a shared goal and no one can get there on their own. While we look for bold, ambitious ways to reach the zero emissions target, we need to find every way possible to help shared mobility drivers make a fair and equitable transition," said the company.

A circular issued by the Transport Department of Delhi government read: "It has been brought to the notice that two-wheelers having non-transport (private) registration mark/number are being used to carry passengers on hire or reward which is purely commercial operation and in violation of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

"The above said violation is a contravention of the registration condition of the vehicle which is punishable under Section 192 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988 having punishment for the first offense up to Rs 5,000, and for a second or subsequent offense with imprisonment which may extend to one year with fine up to Rs 10,000, besides impounding of the vehicle."

