Users can now group games on Nintendo Switch home screen

Tokyo, March 22 Japanese gaming giant Nintendo has announced that its latest software update includes a feature that has the ability to group games on users home screen.

According to Engadget, it is been over five years since the console was released, and there are now thousands of games available for the system. Unlike the PlayStation, which gives users a way to sort titles into folders, the Switch only shows most recently played ones in a single horizontal lineup you can scroll. The current update has changed that.

The first time users create a group, an information card will pop up telling them about the new feature and with the suggestion to sort games into themes, such as genres or developers, to make them easier to find.

Users only need to check all the titles they want to add, re-arrange them in the order they want them to be displayed and then type in a name for the group. To create another group, just press the + Button.

Users can create up to 100 groups containing up to 200 titles each, so they can sort everything into however they want even if they accumulated quite the collection over the years.

While users can group large numbers of titles together, take note that the button to proceed to the "All Software" screen will show up if there are 13 or more titles displayed.

In addition to groups, the latest software update will also allow to adjust a Bluetooth device's volume on the device itself, so long as it supports AVRCP profiles. Also, Nintendo has increased the max volume for some Bluetooth devices.

