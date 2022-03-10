Vince Vaughn partners on launch of podcast startup Audiorama

American actor-comedian Vince Vaughn has teamed up with two former NFL pros to launch podcast production firm Audiorama.

As per Variety, Vaughn along with former Carolina Panthers players Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil and venture fund Powerhouse Capital have launched Audiorama.

Audiorama, a podcast network and production company, will centre on "transformative podcasts" that enlighten, entertain and inform.

Mikey Fowler, formerly with Barstool Sports, is VP and GM of the newly founded venture. Joining in advisory roles are Peter Morris, who most recently served as CEO of PodcastOne, and Peter Raskin, founder of Rubicon Talent, a sports marketing and talent management firm.

Audiorama's flagship podcast is 'Youth Inc', hosted by Olsen, described as a journey into the changing world of youth sports in America.

( With inputs from ANI )

