Vodafone Idea scraps recently launched Rs 549 prepaid plan

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has now removed the Rs 549 plan it introduced recently. TelecomTalk reported the silent addition of Rs 549 plan from Vi on its prepaid portfolio. But in just a matter of a few days, the telco has removed the plan from its offering. The plan is not visible neither on the website nor on the mobile app of the telco.

Vodafone-Idea hasn’t provided any reason behind it and has removed the prepaid plan silently. However, there could be several reasons behind it and one of them could be the benefit the plan was offering.The Rs 549 prepaid plan used to offer 180 days validity along with Rs 549 talktime and that’s it. No OTT benefits, SMS, unlimited calling or data was on offer. While, the plan was solely aimed at offering users the option to add validity to their number and keep the SIM active and it would have helped Vi retain customers, but the long-term retention was a little dicey.