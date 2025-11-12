What Is Quadratic Equation? Google Doodle Celebrates One of Most Searched Mathematical Equations

Google on Wednesday, November 12, is visible with its new animated doodle featuring quadratic formulas: y=ax2+bx+c and y=o-ax2+c=0. The widely used mathematical formulas learn during engineering, economics and physics for calculating are of the most searched equations online.

"This animated Doodle features one of the most searched equations — the quadratic equation: ax²+bx+c=0," Google stated on the Doodle Google portal. "The quadratic equation is most often used in physics to calculate real-world motion. If you've ever watched a basketball arc toward the hoop, you've seen the quadratic equation in action".

Today's animated Google Doodle will take you to your memories of high school. These equations show the power of basic math. By clicking on the Google Doodle on the home page, an AI mode of Gemini will appear, where a prompt where input: "My maths homework says that a basketball player's shot follows a parabola. How does the quadratic equation fit in here? Can you walk me through it?"

"The quadratic equation fits the basketball shot because the path of the ball, influenced by gravity, is a parabola. The equation \(y=ax^{2}+bx+c\) models this path, where \(y\) is the height, \(x\) is the horizontal distance, and the coefficients \(a,b,\) and \(c\) represent the effect of gravity, the initial upward velocity, and the starting height, respectively," AI reply with this answer.

Google first rolled out the 'Learning the Quadratic Equation' doodle this year on September 8 in the United States to kick off the school year. Since then, it has been rolled out in the UK, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Italy, Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Egypt and several other Middle East countries, as per NDTV.



What Is Quadratic Equation?

A quadratic equation is a second-degree polynomial equation in one variable, most commonly written as y=o-ax2+c=0

The highest exponent in a quadratic equation is 2, which is why it's called "quadratic," from the Latin word for "square". Quadratic equations are key in mathematics because they have exactly two solutions, known as the roots or zeros, which may be real or complex. They are used in fields such as physics, engineering, and economics to model a variable's squared relationship.

Why Is Google Doodle Celebrating the Quadratic Equation Today?

When a new school year begins or students prepare for midterm exams, many find themselves doodling and searching online for ways to solve quadratic equations. This surge in interest, often reflected in Google search trends and doodles, highlights the immediate need students have for math support during these crucial periods.

Quadratic equations form the foundation for more advanced mathematical concepts in subjects like calculus, physics, and data analysis, making them an essential element for students entering any STEM field. Their significance lies in providing a stepping stone from basic arithmetic to complex problem solving, helping students build the analytical skills needed in science, engineering, and beyond.