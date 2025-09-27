Google Birthday Doodle: Search Engine Giant Brings Back 1998 Logo as It Turns 27 Today

The search engine giant Google is celebrating its ‘nostalgic’ 27th birthday by bringing back its first-ever logo from 1998, when it was created and designed. Google Doodle is a special logo that pays tribute to people, dates, holidays, events, achievements, or historical figures. Today’s Doodle showcases Google’s 27th birthday.

The US-based tech company Google LLC was founded in 1998 to make the world’s information accessible online. At that time, Yahoo was the most popular search engine. The search engine giant has shared a Doodle that was created by the company for the first time.

“The Doodle artwork features Google’s first-ever logo (created in 1998). Let this vintage logo transport you back to the ‘90s and teleport into the future by checking out Google’s newest AI innovation,” reads the Doodle description.

When Was Google Incorporated?

The company was incorporated on September 4, 1998, but it chose to celebrate its birthday on September 27. The change in date came with one of the Doodles, an “out of office” design, created when its founders went on a trip.

Google's doodle for its 27th birthday.



Not gonna lie, i sorta want this design back.#GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/p2qEWka69x — Sam ALT Man (@k0ol1) September 27, 2025

“The very first Doodle was launched as an ‘out of office’ message of sorts when company founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin went on vacation.” At that time, the two Stanford University students were developing their search engine from a garage in Menlo Park.

Their mission in developing Google was to provide the world’s information to people universally. Since then, it has transformed the way people interact with the internet.

Over the past 27 years, the American firm has introduced several innovations, the latest being Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the form of Gemini. It has also launched products and services such as the Google Play Store for Android, YouTube, cloud services, and smart devices.

Under Indian-origin CEO Sundar Pichai, Google continues to reach new heights and innovate with products including machine learning, quantum computing, and e-commerce. Meanwhile, in celebrating its anniversary this year, Google has chosen to look back at its beginnings with its original logo.