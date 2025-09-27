Trump asks Microsoft to fire Global Affairs Head Lisa Monaco

New Delhi, Sep 27 US President Donald Trump urged Microsoft Corp. to dismiss its Head of Global Affairs Lisa Monaco, labelling her as “corrupt,” “deranged,” and "a menace to US national security".

On President Trump's social media account, Truth Social, he claimed that Monaco's senior position at Microsoft, a company with significant government contracts, provides her access to sensitive information that he believes she cannot be trusted to handle.

Trump wrote that he’s already stripped Monaco of security clearances and prohibited her from accessing federal properties.

"After successfully manipulating Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan and eventually failing to cancel Jimmy Kimmel, President Donald Trump has named his next target for retribution: Microsoft head of global affairs Lisa Monaco," said a report from Verge.

Monaco took the job in May at Microsoft and is since leading the company's global government engagements following a long career in public service.

She served as the 39th deputy attorney general under former US President Joe Biden and AG Merrick Garland, which "seems her biggest crime in Trump’s eyes," the report said.

It’s not clear why Trump took this moment to go after Monaco, but he may be just now becoming aware of her role at Microsoft, the report added.

The report also hinted that Microsoft has not exactly been in Trump’s crosshairs, but the company recently reduced the scope of its cooperation with the Israeli military as it performs mass surveillance of Palestinian civilians.

US tech firms like Microsoft are reportedly unhappy about the recent H1B visa guidelines.

Microsoft had earlier this month advised employees with H-1B and H-4 visas, who are currently outside the US, to return immediately -- ahead of the September 21 deadline set by Trump when the $100,000 fee on H1-B visas comes into effect.

