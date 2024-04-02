WhatsApp Bans Over 7.6 Million Accounts in India, Here’s Why

WhatsApp has announced that it had enforced bans on over 7.6 million accounts in India. The move, in accordance with the IT Rules 2021, aimed to address instances of abuse on the platform and enhance user safety.

During the February 1-29 timeframe, WhatsApp reported a staggering 7,628,000 bans on user accounts, with 1,424,000 of these bans being proactive measures taken before any user reports. The platform, boasting over 500 million users in India, experienced a surge in complaint reports, reaching 16,618 in February alone. However, only 22 of these reports were actioned upon by the company.

"Accounts Actioned" refers to instances where WhatsApp took remedial measures based on user reports. Such actions involve either banning an account or reinstating a previously banned one. We respond to all grievances received except in cases where a grievance is deemed to be a duplicate of a previous ticket. An account is ‘actioned’ when an account is banned or a previously banned account is restored, as a result of a complaint, the company said.

During the period from January 1 to January 31, WhatsApp took action to ban a total of 6,728,000 accounts. Notably, approximately 1,358,000 of these accounts were proactively banned, preempting any reports from users. As per the company's statement, alongside implementing safety features and controls, they have assembled a dedicated team comprising engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology advancements. This team is entrusted with overseeing and managing the platform's efforts to address safety concerns effectively.

