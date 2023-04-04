WhatsApp developing chat security with new lock feature

Washington [US], April 4 : The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is apparently developing a new feature termed the Lock Chat.

According to Mashable website, the beta version of Android is now being used to test the functionality. This indicates that WhatsApp has not made it available to a larger audience. Users should be able to lock their private conversations inside the chat's contact or group information thanks to the new functionality.

This increases users' privacy and security by giving them total control over who can see their private conversations.

The user will be requested to clear the chat before viewing it if someone tries to use their phone without giving the required credentials.

The lock chat function also prevents images and videos from being automatically stored in the device's gallery when they are sent in a locked chat.

Users can feel more secure knowing that this extra layer of security can stop sensitive media from being read by anybody but the intended receiver.

There is no release date set yet for the Lock chat functionality, which is still under development. Yet, this function allows users more control over their chats and material and represents a big improvement in WhatsApp's privacy.

It's important to note that WhatsApp has recently been concerned about privacy and security, particularly in the wake of the installation of new privacy standards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor