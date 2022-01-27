WhatsApp developing new chat control feature for group admins

Instant messaging application WhatsApp keeps introducing new features and updates to enhance the user experience. And now, the company is said to be working on a new chat feature for group admins.

As per WaBetaInfo, the company is planning to bring the ability for group admins to delete messages sent by other members in a future update.

The information regarding the new feature was shared on WaBetaInfo's Twitter handle.

The tweet read, "If you are a group admin, you will be able to delete any message for everyone in your groups, in a future update of WhatsApp beta for Android. A good moderation, finally. #WhatsApp."

The new feature will give group admins the option to delete anyone's message without asking them. This update will render more control in group chats weeding out any inappropriate texts.

According to WaBetaInfo, a user will see the 'This was deleted by an admin' message whenever any admin deletes a particular message.

WhatsApp rival, Telegram, has this feature that allows group admins to moderate the chat. However, on WhatsApp, as of now, only the sender has the ability to delete the message sent in a group.

( With inputs from ANI )

