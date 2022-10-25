WhatsApp down in India, users unable send and receive messages
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 25, 2022 01:00 PM 2022-10-25T13:00:23+5:30 2022-10-25T13:00:41+5:30
WhatsApp seems to be facing a glitch as a number of users are reporting issues with sending and receiving texts on the app. Downdetector, a website that tracks online outages across the globe, has shown a sharp spike in the number of users reporting WhatsApp's outage.