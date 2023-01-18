WhatsApp rolling out voice status updates on Android beta

San Francisco, Jan 18 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new 'voice status updates' feature on Android beta, which will allow users to share voice notes via status updates.

Beta testers can now share voice notes as status updates by accessing the new feature within the text status section, reports WABetaInfo.

The platform also provides users more control over their voice recordings by offering the ability to discard a recording before sharing it.

The maximum recording time for a voice note is 30 seconds and users must update their version of WhatsApp to listen to voice notes shared via status.

Voice notes which will be shared as status updates will be end-to-end encrypted, to make sure that only the people users choose within their privacy settings can listen to them.

Similar to images and videos, voice notes shared via status will disappear after 24 hours.

Moreover, users can even delete voice notes for everyone after posting it as status updates.

The new feature will roll out to more users over the coming weeks, the report said.

