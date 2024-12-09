WhatsApp Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Rolls Out Message Reminders Feature in Latest Beta Version

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app with nearly 4 billion users, frequently introduces updates to enhance user convenience. The company has now launched a powerful new feature called Message Reminders, designed to ensure users don’t miss important messages.

The Message Reminders feature notifies users about messages they haven’t yet read. Previously, a similar reminder functionality was only available for status updates. With this latest update, users can also receive reminders for unread messages, making communication more efficient.

According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature has been spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.24.25.29), available on the Google Play Store. Currently, the feature is being rolled out to select users for testing, but it is expected to be made available to all users after the trial phase.

📝 WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.29: what's new?



WhatsApp is rolling out a reminder notification feature for chat messages, and it's available to some beta testers!https://t.co/Ap4vjMlHQypic.twitter.com/d2rPRVrSbM — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) December 7, 2024

The feature adds a Reminder Toggle in the app's settings. Once enabled, the toggle alerts users about unread messages as well as unread statuses. This ensures users can stay updated and avoid overlooking important communication.

WABetaInfo has also shared a screenshot of this new functionality, highlighting its simple and user-friendly design. By enabling the Message Reminders feature, users can seamlessly manage their conversations and never miss an important message again.