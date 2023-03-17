WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta
By IANS | Published: March 17, 2023 03:42 PM2023-03-17T15:42:03+5:302023-03-17T15:50:07+5:30
San Francisco, March 17 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta.
The tweaked chat attachment menu is more clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience, reports WABetaInfo.
The new chat attachment menu is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.
Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta.
Meanwhile, it was reported that WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats.
