WhatsApp working on new 'kept messages' feature on Android

San Francisco, Dec 18 Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned 'kept messages' feature on Android, which will give users the ability to keep or undo a kept message.

With the new feature, it will be possible to keep a disappearing message to prevent its expiration, reports WABetaInfo.

The messaging platform is working on bringing this feature for a future update of the application.

Users in the conversation can keep a disappearing message or undo a kept message by viewing the message option.

However, if they undo a kept message, that message will automatically be deleted for everyone and it will not be possible to recover it, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the messaging platform had started to roll out a new disappearing messages shortcut on Android beta.

After downloading the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.25.11 update, some users were able to access the new feature.

The new shortcut is placed within the 'Manage Storage' section and is marked as a tool to save space.

