Why Does Mobile Network Fail on Trains? Reasons for Slow Internet and Easy Solutions

During our boring train journey, our cellphone has become our best companion. Weather its long journey or short one we love to browse, watch movie, reel or text someone. We often get irritated when internet goes off while we are travelling. This happens when the train picks up speed, the mobile network disappears or the internet speed slows down, which is a common experience.

Let us know in simple terms why this problem occurs and how to overcome it?

The speed of the train, the railway route passing through rural areas and the metal body of the train are the three main reasons that cause network problems during the journey. Radio signals are blocked from inside the train, and the internet speed slows down as many passengers use data at the same time. However, with some simple solutions, you can reduce the network problems during your journey.

Why is there no network in the train?

There are three main reasons behind not getting network in the train:

The train runs very fast, due to which your mobile phone keeps shifting from one network tower to another. Due to the high speed of the train, this shifting process is often not completed properly and the network breaks or drops.

Railway tracks often pass through rural, mountainous or forested areas. In such places, telecom towers are few, which naturally weakens the signal.

The entire structure of the train is made of metal. Metal acts as a barrier to radio signals. Due to this, a person sitting inside the train receives poor signals, while a person sitting near the window receives relatively good signals.

Why is the internet so slow?

Even though you see network bars on your phone, the internet speed is very slow. The reason for this is 'load'. Hundreds of people are using mobile data at the same time in the same train. This suddenly puts a very high data load on the nearby tower. Due to this increased load, the tower's capacity decreases and the internet speed automatically slows down. This problem is more on high-traffic routes.

Easy solutions to get rid of network problems

Although it is difficult to get a 100% perfect network on the train, the following tips can definitely help you.

Also Read: Fitness Tips: How Much Workout Is Ideal in Your 20s, 30s, 40s and After 60