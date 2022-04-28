Will continue to change Twitter 'despite the noise': Parag Agrawal

New Delhi, April 28 Indian-origin Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal on Thursday said that "despite the noise" coming from Tesla CEO Elon Musk after his successful $44 billion takeover of the company, he and the entire team will continue to do the job to change Twitter for better.

In a tweet, Agrawal, who may leave or asked to go once the deal is finalised, said: "I took this job to change Twitter for the better, course correct where we need to, and strengthen the service. Proud of our people who continue to do the work with focus and urgency despite the noise".

Musk on Thursday tweeted that "Twitter DMs should have end to end encryption like Signal, so no one can spy on or hack your messages".

After the Twitter board accepted his takeover bid earlier this week, Musk has been tweeting about changes that he wants to bring into the micro-blogging platform, from 'free speech' to amaking its algorithms 'open source'.

Agrawal has earlier said that "Twitter has a purpose and relevance that impacts the entire world".

In a leaked audio clip where Agrawal can be heard talking to employees post the acquisition, he said that Musk will soon address their concerns.

"Once the deal closes, different decisions might be made. For us to gain insight into that, we'll be finding a way to have Elon talk with all of you at the soonest possible opportunity," he was quoted as saying.

Agrawal had told employees that there would be "no layoffs at this time".

On concerns over 'free speech', Agrawal said: "To best gain perspective on this - we'll find ways to bring Elon in for a Q&A with all of you".

Musk's takeover bid for Twitter remains subject to shareholder and regulatory approval.

