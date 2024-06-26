Wipro 3D, Nikon SLM Solutions join hands to boost additive manufacturing in India

New Delhi, June 26 Wipro 3D and Nikon SLM Solutions on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing in India.

With this partnership, the companies aim to foster innovation, optimise production processes, and drive widespread adoption of additive manufacturing across all industries in the country.

He also mentioned that this initiative will contribute positively to 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' by producing "innovative and cost-effective metal parts and systems domestically".

Nikon SLM Solutions provides a versatile line of advanced metal additive manufacturing systems, including the Nikon SLM 125, Nikon SLM 280 2.0, Nikon SLM 500, and Nikon SLM 800.

These systems are acclaimed for their high build rates and precision, enabling Indian manufacturers to produce complex metal parts efficiently and of high quality, the company said.

"This partnership seeks to foster innovation in additive manufacturing, within high-precision industries. It provides tailored solutions to customers, addressing future challenges along the way with Wipro 3D’s comprehensive understanding and our technologies," said Ashan Dhunna, General Manager of Nikon SLM Solutions India.

