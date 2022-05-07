With EcoFlow's Smart Home Panel one can save up to 40 pc on energy costs

Power-cuts have ever been synonymous with summers in India, but to provide respite from such blackouts, renowned portable power and renewable energy provider 'EcoFlow' has recently come up with the launch of its Smart Home Panel, under the company's DELTA Pro ecosystem, that allows one to connect up to 10 home circuits together with its 25kWh of power.

The EcoFlow smart home panel can be used as a backup energy source. When integrated into the DELTA Pro ecosystem, it promises less than 20 milliseconds of switchover time. The moment a home loses power, the Smart Home Panel will start working immediately, seamlessly powering your entire home without interruption.

The EcoFlow smart home panel provides the smartest and most intuitive energy monitoring feature on the market, allowing the smart home panel to display the energy consumption of each circuit on the EcoFlow app and optimizing the energy consumption. It can store energy during the off-peak hours when using renewable energy or low-cost grid power. The stored energy can be used to offer power during peak grid energy hours. Thanks to this intelligent optimization, you can now save up to 40 per cent on energy costs.

"In India, solar power is one of the most accessible renewable energy sources that can help homeowners offset energy costs and to mitigate the issues of power shortage. That's why we have launched EcoFlow Smart Home Panel, which is a home- integrated battery system. If you have this device, one can harness solar power, convert solar power into energy, store that energy in portable batteries, and use that energy as and when necessary. The EcoFlow DELTA Pro ecosystem gives you everything necessary to lead an environmentally-friendly, energy-efficient, and energy-independent lifestyle. If you're traveling somewhere, you don't need to take multiple power stations because the Smart Home Panel will connect all of them together. This is the ideal device for individuals living in large households with multiple rooms and high energy usage," said Mrs. Jenny Zhang, Global Marketing Director, EcoFlow.

The DELTA Pro ecosystem also consists of EcoFlow 400W Solar Panel. With a power input of 400W, this is one of the most powerful foldable solar panels on the market. Weighing only 16kg, the lightweight design and integrated shoulder straps make it ideal for home and outdoor adventurers. The conversion efficiency of EcoFlow 400W solar panels is 22.4 per cent, and when combined with the portable solar generator, you can harvest the maximum energy throughout the day. The solar generator uses Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) algorithms to regulate its efficiency and provide constant power supply.

Founded in 2017, EcoFlow is a portable power and renewable energy solutions company providing peace-of-mind power to customers in over 85 markets through its DELTA and RIVER product lines of portable power stations and eco-friendly accessories. EcoFlow's mission is to reinvent the way the world accesses energy by innovating lighter-weight and longer-lasting clean, quiet and renewable power storage solutions.

( With inputs from ANI )

