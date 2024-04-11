Twitter Down For Users: Elon Musk's Microblogging Platform "X" Experiences Outage Across India
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 11, 2024 11:42 AM2024-04-11T11:42:02+5:302024-04-11T12:03:28+5:30
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) experienced a widespread outage on Thursday. During the downtime, X stopped working completely, with ...
Elon Musk's X (formerly Twitter) experienced a widespread outage on Thursday. During the downtime, X stopped working completely, with users unable to post tweets or even open pages. This comes after Meta-owned platforms WhatsApp and Instagram suffered a brief outage that lasted an hour earlier this month. In March, Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads had faced a major outage when users reported inability to access the apps for almost two hoursOpen in app