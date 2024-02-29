X (Twitter) New Feature: Algorithm Change Ensures Pinned Posts Reach All Followers Once Every 48 Hours, Says Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has announced a significant change to the recommendation algorithm on his social media platform, X, formerly Twitter. This alteration aims to ensure that all followers can view user pinned posts.

In his recent announcement, Musk revealed that the platform's recommendation algorithm would undergo a transformation to prioritize the visibility of pinned posts for all followers. This adjustment is designed to enhance user engagement and ensure that important content, marked as pinned posts, reaches a wider audience within the platform.

A change is coming to our recommendation algorithm that will ensure that all your followers see your pinned posts.



This only applies to one pinned post every ~48 hours to prevent gaming of the system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

However, to prevent potential abuse or manipulation of the recommendation system, the new policy recommends that users can only have one pinned post visible to all followers every 48 hours. This limitation is intended to maintain the integrity and fairness of the platform's content distribution system.