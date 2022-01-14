Xiaomi India records 1.38 cr clicks for 4K content in 2021

New Delhi, Jan 14 More and more Ind prefer to watch 4K content and in 2021, a record 1.38 crore clicks for 4K content was reported on Patchwall, a Smart TV platform on all Xiaomi and Redmi SmartTVs that enables content discovery, the company said on Friday.

Last year, PatchWall witnessed over 2,000 crore interactions across different categories such as movies, TV shows, music and kids' entertainment, witnessing an incredible growth of 28 per cent from 2020 and 2X growth on the time spent on the platform.

"Having sold over 7 million devices and continuing to be the number 1 player in the industry, we are constantly working towards introducing a plethora of smart functionalities to make our users' lives highly convenient and entertaining," said Eshwar Nilakantan, Category Lead, Xiaomi India.

Dolby Vision became mainstream for a large section of PatchWall users with the platform recording 1.21 crore clicks for Dolby Vision content.

"Over 70 per cent of households tuned in to watch Neeraj Chopra make his gold-winning Javelin throw at the Olympics Javelin Throw finals," said the Patchwall annual report.

It recorded 18.49 Lakh active TV households watching Chopra win India's only gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

More than 2 lakh users used Universal Search daily to discover movies and newer shows.

PatchWall also recorded over 230 crore minutes of dance and Indie music consumption across households in the country.

