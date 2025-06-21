Yoga a master key to realising dream of healthy India by 2047: Piyush Goyal

Mumbai, June 21 Yoga is the master key to achieving the dream of a healthy India by 2047, said Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

On the occasion of the 11th International Yoga Day, Goyal, who is the Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, visited various Yoga camps organised across his constituency and praised the enthusiastic participation of citizens.

He emphasised that development truly takes place only when citizens are in good health.

“The dream of a developed India by 2047 can only be fulfilled if the health of the people remains robust, and yoga is the master key to achieving that goal,” said Goyal, who participated in a Yoga Session held for the first time at the Kanheri Caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Addressing the participants, he said, this is the 11th International Yoga Day being celebrated under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was due to the Prime Minister’s special efforts that Yoga Day gained global recognition.

“Yoga is India’s ancient heritage, and recognising its value, the entire world is turning towards this traditional Indian health practice. It is a matter of immense pride for Indians that India has gifted Yoga a practice that promotes both mental peace and physical fitness to the world,” Goyal said.

“Yoga not only brings physical and mental benefits but also helps establish balance in life. The whole world is now experiencing the benefits of this traditional Indian wellness discipline,” he added.

Yoga Day was celebrated across several areas in North Mumbai, like the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Kanheri Caves; Charkop, Kandivali; Gopinath Munde Shakti Ground, Dahisar; Poinsur Gymkhana, Malad.

“Uttar (North) Mumbai is now moving on to become Uttam (best) Mumbai, and the spirit of large-scale celebration of International Yoga Day has shown that Uttar Mumbai is also leading in health consciousness,” he said,

He also spoke on the global significance of India’s rising leadership.

“The whole world is watching India and PM Modi be it trade, industry, or world peace. India has emerged as a new engine of growth, ready to take the world to new heights. On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I want to convey PM Modi’s message to the world: ‘One Earth, One Health’ only this vision can ensure a healthy and strong planet,” Goyal said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor