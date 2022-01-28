YouTube Shorts might be getting custom voiceover feature soon

American streaming giant YouTube might be introducing a custom voiceover feature to its Shorts soon.

YouTube Shorts is a new feature within the YouTube app that was introduced by the streaming giant in 2020. A direct rival to TikTok, this feature of the Google-owned app allows users to create short videos (lasting no longer than 60 seconds) on their phones.

As per GSM Arena, the company is now borrowing a new feature from the ByteDance's network which will soon allow users to be able to change the voiceover without using a third-party video editing app.

For the unversed, the app itself holds some basic filters, captions and colour correction for users to edit their 60-second videos.

Reportedly, YouTube is adding a dedicated button that allows users to record a track and easily overlay it before uploading.

YouTube hasn't shared any official plans about the feature, so it is not clear when the feature will be rolled out.

