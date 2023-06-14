YouTube to allow anyone with 500 subscribers to earn money

YouTube, the free video-sharing platform by Google, announced the updated requirements for content creators to join YouTube Partner Program and monetise their channel. The latest regulations from YouTube seem to be creator-friendly, where the company has reduced many of the parameters, making it easier for newer content creators to start earning on YouTube.

According to the latest guidelines of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), anyone with at least 500 subscribers can now apply for the monetization program, provided they have uploaded at least three public videos in the last 90 days with a minimum of 3,000 watch hours or 3 million short views.Currently, the new criteria apply to content creators based out of the US, UK, Canada, Taiwan and South Korea.Those who comply with the latest regulations can apply for monetization and become a part of YPP, which also includes additional benefits like enabling tipping options via Super Thanks, Super Chat, and Super Stickers. Once a creator applies for monetization, YouTube will review the application within a month, and YouTube will have full authority over approval. Previously, a YouTube channel needed at least 1,000 subscribers with 4,000 watch hours and 10 million short views to enable monetization.