YouTube to show estimate process time for uploads

San Francisco, Dec 14 Video-sharing platform YouTube on Wednesday announced that it will now show an estimated time for how much it will take to process users' uploads, so that they can decide the right time to publish it.

In an announcement from its 'TeamYouTube' account on Twitter, the video-sharing platform wrote, "more info, less guessing".

"Starting today, you'll see time estimates for how long it'll take to finish processing your uploads across different video quality levels (SD, HD, & 4k), so you can decide the right time to hit publish!"

Several users posted their queries.

When one user asked, "Why can't I just make it so it publishes when it's done processing?", YouTube replied: "The new update can help you strategise when to publish videos on your channel towards your preference."

Another user said: "This is something we didn't ask for but really needed."

Last month, the platform had rolled out a 'Live Q&A' feature, a new way to interact with the viewers on live streams.

