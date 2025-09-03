Zerodha Down: Users Report Issues Viewing Rates; Financial Brokerage App Says 'Resolved' After Brief Glitches

Investors and users of Zerodha, a stock market brokerage application and portal, encountered glitches during initial trading on Wednesday, September 3. Users could not view rates on the app and could not be squared off. Users rushed to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to complain and show frustration, as they were unable to use the app during crucial trading hours.

After receiving numerous complaints from app users, Zerodha has resolved the issue. In its latest post on X, it said, "This issue is now resolved."

This issue is now resolved. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 3, 2025

Earlier, the stock market brokerage confirmed the outage via social media, saying some app users are facing issues with price updates and requested them to log in to the Kite web on their mobile browser.

Some of our users are facing issues with price updates on the app. We're checking this. For now, please log in to Kite web on mobile browser. Order placement is not affected.



For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app. — Zerodha (@zerodhaonline) September 3, 2025

"Order placement is not affected. For the equity segment, you can also check 20 depth on the app."

According to the outrage tracking platform Downdetector, over 800 people reported an outage at around 9:38 am on Wednesday. Of these, 55% reported that they were unable to trade, 39% face issues operating the application, and 7% face issues on the website.

#zerodha trending on X, as several users faces glitches while using Zerodha. One of the users shared a screen grab of his mobile with cation, "#zerodha is down again @zerodhaonline."

Another user said that all stocks are showing zero digits. Jokingly, he said, "Indian Economy ZERO kar di kya #Zerodha waalon ne?"

Sab stocks aur indices ZERO kaise ho gaye? 🤯

Indian Economy ZERO kar di kya #Zerodha waalon ne? 😂

Zerodha this is the WORST broker… pic.twitter.com/VIfG3RdWWJ — Choudhary kapil (@choudhary_119) September 3, 2025

"Zerodha this is the WORST broker…," he added further.

