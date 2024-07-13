AITA-CLTA National Series Under-18: Aditya Mor wins singles, doubles title with Aarav Chawla

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 13 : Roundglass Tennis Academy's Aditya Mor dominated the AITA-CLTA National Series Under-18 Tennis Tournament winning both the singles and doubles titles held here at the CLTA Stadium.

In the boys' singles finals, 10th seed Aditya representing Haryana beat Punjab's Gurbaaz Narang, also from Roundglass Tennis Academy (RGTA) 6-1, 6-3. All four semifinalists were from the RGTA and completely dominated the boys' category. Aarav Chawla, who paired up with Aditya Mor to win the doubles, and Tanussh Ghildiyal were the other two semi-finalists.

Aditya combined with Aarav Chawla to beat the fourth seed pair Jevin Kanani of Gujarat and Neeraj Ringangaonkar of Maharashtra 6-3, 6-2 in straight sets to win the title. In the semifinals, the unseeded pair of Aditya and Aarav had beaten top seeds Ashwajit Senjam of Manipur and Rian Sharma of Delhi 6-2, 6-2 to book their place in the finals.

Results (Finals):

Boys Singles: Aditya Mor beat Gurbaaz Narang - 6-1, 6-3

Boys Doubles: Aditya Mor/Aarav Chawla beat Ashwajit Senjam/Neeraj Ringangaonkar - 6-3, 6-2.

