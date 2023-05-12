All good, It takes little bit more time to recover: Novak Djokovic quells injury concerns in Rome

Rome [Italy], May 12 : The 22-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic quelled any injury concerns about his physical status ahead of his Italian Open Round of 64 clash against Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

The Serbian star missed the Madrid Open and was eliminated early from both the Monte-Carlo Masters and the Srpska Open, but he is looking forward to starting his tournament in Rome, where he has won the title six times.

"It's all good. It's all good. I mean, there [are] always some things here and there that bother you on this level. It's normal. Also when you're not 25 anymore, I guess you experience that a bit more than what used to be the case. It takes a little bit more time I guess to recover," ATP.com quoted Djokovic as saying.

"But I feel good. I miss the competition. I love playing in Rome. Historically throughout my career, Rome has always been a very nice tournament for me, had plenty of success, won it many times. Played also quite a few times in [the] final," he added.

Djokovic acknowledged that he takes longer to adjust to clay than to other surfaces. The 35-year-old explained that there are several aspects involved.

"It's the movement. Every bounce more or less is different. It's such an irregular bounce surface. You have wind. You have clay, a surface that is alive basically. Let's call it this way. Like grass in a way," Djokovic said.

"On clay, if you have a windy day, the wind takes out the top layer of the surface, and it affects the bounce, it affects the spin of the ball, the speed of the court. Of course, if it rains or something like this, the conditions are different every single day, then it affects whether the clay is softer or harder," said the Serbian star,

"There's plenty of factors that are in play, and you just have to deal with so much more than other surfaces. That's how I feel. Sometimes it's really overwhelming. It's all about I guess adjusting to that," he added.

Djokovic will begin his tournament against Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry. It will be the pair's first ATP Head2Head meeting.

"I don't know much about him. I've watched him play several times. I've seen also his posts decreasing the deficit in the points between us. I wish him all the best. He seems like a very nice guy, coming from a country that has lots of tennis success. He looks like a very hard worker, a fighter on the court. I wish him all the best except tomorrow night," Djokovic said.

