Andy Murray to play in Geneva Open after receiving wild card

London [UK], May 8 : The former World No. 1 Andy Murray is expected to return from injury this month at the Geneva Open, indicating he will compete in the French Open the following week.

🚨𝙒𝙄𝙇𝘿 𝘾𝘼𝙍𝘿 𝐀𝐧𝐝𝐲 𝐌𝐔𝐑𝐑𝐀𝐘 🇬🇧 Will play at the Gonet Geneva Open 2024 🤩 Are you ready to see @andy_murray play ? 🔥#gonetgenevaopen #atpgva #atp #andymurray #murray #tennistv #atptour #geneva #geneve #suisse #switzerland #genevaevent #tennis #welovetennis pic.twitter.com/EXKiIyTy1F — Gonet Geneva Open (@genevaopen) May 8, 2024

The 36-year-old has been injured since late March during a Miami Open third-round match against Tomas Machac.

Following the game, Murray announced he would miss "a significant amount of time" due to a full rupture of his anterior talofibular ligament (ATFL) and a near-full-thickness tear of his calcaneofibular ligament (CFL).

"I will see an ankle specialist when I return home to determine next steps. Goes without saying this is a tough one to take and I'll be out for an extended period. But I'll be back with one hip and no ankle ligaments when the time is right," Murray said as quoted by Sky Sports.

Although Murray chose not to have surgery, there were concerns that the former world number one could not be able to enjoy his Wimbledon match.

On the other hand, Murray's wild card for the ATP clay-court competition in Geneva starting on May 18 was revealed on Wednesday, suggesting that he intends to compete in the French Open the following week.

Murray hasn't performed at Roland Garros since 2020, the only time he's been there since his hip issues started three years earlier.

The former No.1 indicated that he would most likely not play beyond this summer with the two-time Olympic gold medallist dreaming of competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics before retiring from tennis.

"I'm likely not going to play past this summer. I get asked about it after every single match that I play, every single tournament that I play. I'm bored of the question, to be honest. I'm not going to talk more about that between now and whenever the time comes for me to stop. But, yes, I don't plan on playing much past this summer," Murray confirmed he is set to retire this summer as quoted by Sky Sports.

