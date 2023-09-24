Asian Game: Sumit Nagal beats Ho Tin Marco, moves into men's singles pre-quarterfinals

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal started his 19th Asian Games men's singles campaign in style as he defeated Macao China's Ho Tin Marco 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets on Sunday.

Nagal had received a bye in the first round at Asian Games 2023.

The 26-year-old Nagal will face either Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan or Tajikistan's Firuz Mukhidinov in the third round.

The Indian played a flawless game as he thrashed Marco without losing a game. This triumph was not just a personal accomplishment for Nagal, but also a proud moment for India, reinforcing the country's presence in the global tennis arena.

To this point, Nagal has accomplished a number of noteworthy feats. He and his Vietnamese partner Ly Hoang Nam won the Wimbledon boys' doubles title in 2015, making him the sixth Indian player to win a junior Grand Slam title. At the US Open in 2019, he competed in his first grand slam main draw match, where he faced Roger Federer in his opening round match.

Later in the day, India's duo of Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will face Nepal's Pradio Khadka and Abhishek Bastola in their Round of 32 men’s doubles clash.

