Asian Games: Indian men’s doubles duo Saketh-Ramanathan progress into pre-quarter-finals

Hangzhou [China], September 24 : Indian men’s doubles duo Saketh Myneni and Ramanathan Ramkumar have progressed to pre-quarter-finals at the Asian Games after registering a dominating straight-set win over Nepal’s Bastola Abhishek and Khadka Pradip on Sunday.

Saketh-Ramanathan defeated Nepal by 6-2, 6-3 in just 57 minutes.

🎾Smashin' their way into the pre-quarters with style! India's dynamic duo, Ramkumar Ramanathan & Saketh Myneni, aced it 6-2, 6-3! 🇮🇳 Let's keep the cheers roaring as they charge ahead! 🥳💪🏻 #Cheer4India #AsianGames2022 #HallaBol #JeetegaBharat #BharatAtAG22 pic.twitter.com/OkfFqG2wa0 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 24, 2023

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal started the Asian Games men's singles campaign with a win defeating Macao China's Ho Tin Marco 6-0, 6-0 in straight sets on Sunday.

Nagal had received a bye in the first round at Asian Games 2023.

The 26-year-old Nagal will face either Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan or Tajikistan's Firuz Mukhidinov in the third round.

