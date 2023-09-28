Asian Games: Ramanathan-Myneni reach men's doubles gold medal match

Hangzhou [China], September 28 : India will defend its title at the men's doubles at the Asian Games as Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni defeated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong to advance to the final at Hangzhou.

The second-seeded Indian pair defeated Soonwoo Kwon and Seongchan Hong 6-1, 7-6, 10-0 in the semifinal on Thursday.

It just took 25 minutes for the Indian pair to clinch the first set against the South Korean players. In the second set, the Korean pair matched Ramanathan and Myneni's intensity in the second set to level the match.

However, the Indian pair were quick to bounce back as the duo won all the points in the 10-point-tie-breaker to advance to the final.

The Indian contingent had previously bagged five gold medals in men's doubles event at the Asian Games.

For winning a gold medal in the men's doubles Asian Games, Ramanathan and Myneni will take on Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Jason Jung on Friday.

